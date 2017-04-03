The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 19th episode of it’s 9th season last night (April 2, 2017).

This week’s episode is appropriately titled “Side Dishes & Side Pieces” as Kandi’s Old Lady Gang Restaurant soft launch draws out Phaedra’s husband’s side chick.

Bravo synopsis:

Tensions run high as Kandi and Todd race to get the Old Lady Gang restaurant up and running in time for their “family and friends” preview. Cynthia and Peter’s divorce reaches the end of the road and Porsha hosts some Frick and Frack festivities to celebrate Phaedra’s birthday. As the ladies gather to celebrate at the Old Lady Gang preview event, an unexpected guest shows up, leading to new revelations about Phaedra and Apollo’s divorce.

Recap + watch full video below…

VIDEO: RHOA Season 9, Episode 19

Love & Business…

Kandi and Todd are knee deep into the restaurant business with the ‘Old Lady Gang’ restaurant and things are moving right along.

The couple can’t seem to agree on how to handle mundane tasks.

Kandi feels that Todd should delegate some tasks to her Kandi Koated Klique but Todd isn’t too keen on giving up the reigns.

Will mixing love & business be the death of RHOA’s only surviving couple? Only time will tell…

Chateau Woes…

Sheree is on a tight clock to get Chateau Sheree looking livable so she’s got her landscapers working overtime.

Kenya drives by and manages to throw a bit of shade about her Sheree’s inoperable gate, but at least the two neighbors are getting along.

Sheree and Kenya both commiserate about their failed relationship attempts. Sheree admits that she and Bob aren’t together (a fact which we’ve known since the beginning), while Kenya confesses that she and Matt are ‘over’.

Oh the woes of being single on a ‘housewife’ show… but I digress.

I wonder how they will edit Matt out of the next episode? The relationship is “over” per Kenya, but he was her paid escort during the Sheree’s housewarming festivities (click HERE for pics)

Moving on…

Fraudulently Single…

Phaedra can’t wait to celebrate her ‘single’ status for her birthday but the gag is… she’s still married!

The notable attorney plans for her big birthday weekend, which she says is also Apollo contacts Peter & Todd to drop a few bombshells about their pending divorce.

While Phaedra has been going around telling everyone her divorce is over & done, it seems that it’s an ‘alternative fact’! Apollo reveals that there’s an upcoming hearing and that the divorce is still ongoing.

Apollo also tells Todd & Peter that he’s sending over his new lady as his personal ‘representative’ during the OLG Restaurant event.

Alternative facts x2…

On a related note, Cynthia and Phaedra have a bit in common this episode when it comes to ‘alternative facts’.

The supermodel shares a moment with Kenya as she confides that she and Peter are ‘officially’ divorced.

For the record, at the time of this taping… the divorce hadn’t even been filed! I spilled that tea during my Reunion show post a few weeks ago…

Whatever the case, I found it oddly entertaining how Cynthia shaded Phaedra’s fraudulent divorce filing when she was pretty much doing the same thing.

But I digress…

Apollo’s side piece gets camera time…

We finally get to meet Apollo’s new chick, Sherien Amufti, and it seems they have been involved for quite some time.

Sherien shows up at the OLG soft opening and Apollo and Peter introduce her to the group.

Kandi seems shocked to be in the middle of the ‘mess’ but when Apollo calls she leans in to get all the juicy details!

Apollo tells the ladies that Sherien is his eyes and ears since Phaedra hasn’t been keeping him in the loop. He also reveals that their divorce still isn’t final.

While this is certainly some hot & juicy news to be spilling from behind bars, I’m more intrigued by the fact that Sherien has that smug look on her face while her ‘man’ is basically stating that he’s still married to another woman.

Chile… DisTewMurch!

What did you think of this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?