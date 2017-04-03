Meet Basil Eleby, 39. Elerby is the man accused of setting the fire that destroyed part of Interstate 85 last Thursday evening.

News reports are saying that the homeless man and 2 other friends were spotted below the bridge on the day of the fire.

According to court documents, Eleby was allegedly heard talking about ‘smoking crack’ cocaine just moments before it became engulfed with flames.

Atlanta officials are still apparently placing the blame for the fire that collapsed a portion of Interstate 85 last week solely on a homeless man who was reportedly “smoking crack”.

Eleby, 39 made his first appearance in a courtroom on Saturday morning, where he was formally charged with first-degree arson in connection with the fire.