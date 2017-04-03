NEWSFLASH!! Comedian Martin Lawrence is about the be a husband for the 3rd time!

The funnyman recently proposed to his lady love Roberta Moradfar, who shared the good news online along with several photos.

Details + more photos of the cute couple below…

Moradfar, an Aesthetics Nurse Practitioner with a Masters in Nursing, hit the net with the photo collage above as she shared the good news, stating: “And I said “YES!”

Martin was previously married to beauty queen Patricia Southall, they divorce in 1997 and have a dughter (Jasmine Page, 21). He married second wife, Shamika Gibbs in 2010, but divorced two years later.

Hopefully 3rd times the charm for the successful entertainer and his soon to be bride.

Congrats to Martin Lawrence & Roberta Moradfar on their engagement!