Beach Body Motivation! Nene Leakes Bares Assets for Spring Break… (PHOTOS)

OG ‘Housewife’ Nene Leakes recently took to Instagram to share her ‘Spring Break’ activities.

The popular reality star, who is off playing chaperone for her son Brentt’s senior break, shared several shots of her bikini body while on vacation.

Check out more photos below…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 49, shared a few family photos and even got her hubby Gregg Leakes to join in on the fun!

While Gregg seemed a bit camera shy Brentt and his fellow ‘spring breakers’ were all for a promo shot!

Nene looks relaxed and amazing while on vacation with her family, but it was her bikini shots that totally stole the show!

The OG ‘housewife’ looks amazing and freshed faced with minimal makeup and she rocks a stunning in a royal blue two-piece swimsuit and a striped, multicolored shawl.

One thing’s for sure… Nene looks great in a bikini!!

What do you think of Nene’s Spring Break bikini shots?