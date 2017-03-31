Ciara & Russell Wilson were picture perfect as they celebrated their little bundle of joy.

The celebrity couple threw an extravagant ‘all white’ themed co-ed baby shower in LA this past to welcome their little one into the world.

Attendees included several of CiCi’s famous friends including Lala Anthony and Serena Williams, who were all adorned in white attire and flower crowns.

Music for the evening was provided by Atlanta’s own DJ Nabs.

Check out a few photos from the event below…

They curated the “all white” celebration with event planner Mindy Weiss, who helped ensure this was way more than your average shower. Not only was it catered by Shake Shack (um, awesome!), but the female guests—including pals like Lala Anthony and Serena Williams—were all adorned in flower crowns. After dinner, the Ciara and Wilson’s close family and friends played games and danced the night away to music provided by DJ Nabs.

Looks like an awesome shower!

What do you think of Russell & CiCI’s all-white baby shower?

Photos: Instagram