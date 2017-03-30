Another day, another drama filled relationship story about Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her ex-employee Matt Jordan.

You may have read by now how ‘Madd Matt’ Jordan has been ranting online and off over Moore’s alleged payment agreement…

Well now that the season is over, Kenya is fed up and has finally decided to shut Matt up in the form of a restraining order.

According to the AJC, Kenya has filed for a temporary restraining order against her former boy toy Matt Jordan in Fulton County Superior Court.

Kenya notes several incidents in the petition and claims that Matt has been stalking her since May 31, 2016, after their trip to Mexico.

“Upon returning to Atlanta, … Respondent entered Petitioner’s residence unannounced and threw all of Petitioner’s items from her suitcase outside onto the driveway while cursing at Petition. Petitioner called 911 but Respondent fled before police arrived.”

For the record, we all know that Kenya continued to engage Madd Matt well after that date because it’s all captured on film, but I digress.

Kenya also notes the incidents that occurred in August where Jordan “broke a garage door glass window and the rear window of [Moore’s] vehicle and [Jordan] was seen on video spray painting some of the home security cameras.”

Again… all of this was captured for the show.

Two weeks later, a neighbor of Moore’s “called police because [Jordan] was throwing items at [Moore’s] house, breaking windows, while he was on the phone with [Moore] yelling at her.”

Kenya also alleges in her petition that Jordan blew up her phone over 30 times a day between September 2016 and February 2017. Oddly enough, Kenya referred to Matt as the ‘love of her life’ during an appearance on The View in October 2016 (click HERE if you missed that).

She also states that after she blocked his number in February, she began getting calls from an unknown number all hours of the night.

Now that Matt has been terminated from his position as rental mate this season, Kenya hopes to sever all ties and even says that she feels like she’s in fear of her life.

Around March 20, Jordan told a friend of Moore’s that she was going to “get what she deserves” and that he was going to “get” her, the petition said. She felt like she had a “reasonable fear” for her life

Kenya asks the court to order that Matt “stop harassing and intimidating [Moore] and her immediate family,” and not have any contact with her. She also wants him to stay 200 yards away from her and her home and to receive “appropriate psychiatric or psychological services.”

Just for the record, I’ve witnessed Mad Matt’s issues first hand (click HERE if you missed that), so I have no doubt that the restraining order is necessary at this point.

Domestic violence is certainly no joking matter, but I find it odd that Kenya waited until the season was over to file the restraining order.

She certainly kept Matt around while the cameras were rolling so this should be probably be an employment dispute instead.

Maybe Phaedra can refer Kenya to the same lawyer she sent Johnnie to.

What do you think of news of Kenya’s restraining order against Matt?