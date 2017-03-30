Actress Janet Hubert is not one to hold her tongue and she’s certainly not holding back when it comes to her thoughts on the recent gathering of her former ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ cast mates.

Hubert, who orginally portrayed Aunt Viv in the 90’s sitcom prior to being replaced by Daphne Maxwell-Reid, was noticeably absent during the impromptu get together and when fans inquired, she took to Facebook to share her thoughts.

Hubert, who normally reserves her disdain for Will Smith, struck out at Alphonso Ribeiro (Calrton) this time, stating:

She even followed up her rant with the following caption and video…

Last but not least, Hubert shared her take on being a Black actress in Hollywood along with a compilation video of her stint on the show…



What do you think of Janet Hubert’s online rant?