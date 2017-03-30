Instagram Flexin: #RHOA Porsha Williams & Friends Vacation in Jamaica… [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta took a break from the drama of the popular reality show and headed straight for the beach with a few ‘real life’ friends.

You may have heard by now that freak and fraud frick and frack had a major blow out during the taping of the season 9 reunion show which reportedly ended with Porsha in tears (click HERE if you missed that).

The season has wrapped up filming, so Porsha spent a few days of R&R in Ochos Rios, Jamaica and shared every moment of the experience online.

Photos + video below…

A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Wait for it…-I got this I was trying to relax … but life came at me fast #BlameItOnTheHenny #MoonPalace SWIPE ‍♀️ A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

Looks like Porsha and her ‘real life’ friends had a great time in Jamaica!

What do you think of Porsha’s vacation shots?

