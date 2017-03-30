Joseline Hernandez of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta has released a new dance track that pays homage to single motherhood.

The popular reality star didn’t even take a maternity break after she had her daughter, Bonnie Bella! She gave birth on December 28th then headed right back to work a few weeks later performing in the club.

[READ: Joseline Hernandez Heads Back to Work + Shows Off Post Baby Body… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)]

JoJoDancer has now released the fruits of all her hard work in the form of a new single, titled. ‘Baby Daddy’.

VIDEO: Joseline Hernandez – Baby Daddy Single

In the video above, Joseline case be heard stating “This is to all my ladies, cause I got daddy issues.”

The lyrics continue with, ”We fight we fight, we cry we cry, we suffer we suffer… I don’t need no daddy.”

As you know, Joseline and her baby daddy Stevie J. had such a contentious war during her pregnancy where they went almost six months without even seeing each other.

Steebie finally owned up to being the father just weeks before baby Bonnie Bella was born and they’ve reportedly been getting along for the sake of their new baby girl.

Despite the happy ‘family unit,’ it seems that Joseline still has same issues with her baby daddy… at least according to the lyrics of the song.

What do you think of Joseline’s new ‘Baby Daddy’ song?

Bump it? Or Dump it?