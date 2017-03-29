Rick Ross Pays Surprise Visit to Atlanta Area Boys & Girls Club… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Rick Ross paid a visit to Atlanta’s Techwood neighborhood area yesterday (March 28) for a surprise visit to a local Boys & Girls Club.

The popular entertainer was greeted with cheers and hugs from the young kids, who were quite shocked to see him.

Ross also came bearing gifts as he gave out free sneakers and toys to each and every one of the children in attendance.

More details including photos + video from Rick Ross’ surprise visit below…

“Everybody that said what they wanted to be, I want you to know that you could be that,” said Ross, after asking them what career they wanted to later pursue. “One thing y’all gotta do though is make sure y’all handle all y’all business at school. That come first, right? Raise your hand if you handle your business, if you handle your business, that means you wanna be a boss.”



VIDEO: Rick Ross Pays Visit to Atlanta Area Boys & Girls Club

@rickyrozay surprised the kids for Boys & Girls week @ Fuqua Center 🔑 pic.twitter.com/2Klac8zGwx — Maybach Music Group (@MaybachMusicGrp) March 28, 2017

Major props to Rick Ross for doing some good in the hood

Photos: Instagram