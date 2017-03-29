Now that Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been outed for her divorce shenanigans, her incarcerated hubby, Apollo Nida, wants to snag his fair share of their assets.

[READ: STILL MARRIED: Judge Rules Phaedra Parks Divorce Was Fraudulent…]

As the couple begins again at ground zero, it seems that Apollo is on a mission to secure the ‘bag’ that he left behind.

Details below…

While many may think that Apollo is delaying the divorce for other reasons, he’s apparently only seeking his portion of their marital assets.

Nida claims that Phaedra hid MILLIONS from him after he was locked up and he’s allegedly on the hunt to determine what property he’s entitled to in their divorce settlement.

You read it here first about Phaedra’s secret purchase of a $1.7 Million Dollar home in the swanky buckhead area of North Atlanta (click HERE if you missed that).

Phaedra purchased the home back in October of 2016 and coincidentally, she spelled her name correctly on the security deed on the lavish mansion, which lists the new owner as ‘Phaedra P. Nida, an unmarried woman‘.

The new home is amongst the list of real estate assets that Apollo and his attorneys are seeking to review.

Apollo is reportedly seeking a cut of their property and assets which also includes their million-dollar marital home and millions of dollars in personal property and several businesses.

But wait… there’s more!

Apollo also reportedly wants joint legal custody of their two boys Ayden Nida and Dylan Nida… once he gets out of prison of course.

Those boys are adorable!

What do you think of Phaedra & Apollo’s ongoing divorce saga?