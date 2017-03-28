Usher Flaunts Beach Body In Mexico + Responds to Body Shamers… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Usher Raymond and his lovely wife Grace Miguel were spotted enjoying some fun in the sun in Mexico recently.

The photos, which hit the net about a week ago, soon went viral on social media when many began to criticizes Usher’s less than sculpted physique.

More photos + Usher’s response below…



Usher looks a bit caught off guard…



Grace modestly covers up her assets…



The Raymonds and their friends took over the entire beach for the day…

For the record, Usher knows his man boobs aren’t hot, so he hit the net with the following response to the naysayers…

#Usher is back and getting focused after the internet tried to clown his vacation body A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Mar 24, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

I guess it’s gym time for Mr. Raymond. Hell… we’ve all got work to do!

What are your thoughts about Usher’s beach body?