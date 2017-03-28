Former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member Erica Dixon posed for the mugshot above a few days ago after being arrested in Atlanta.

Dixon’s arrest subsequently went viral when video footage of her encounter with police hit the net.

Initial reports claimed that Erica was arrested for disorderly conduct, however Dixon has spoken out about the incident since being released and claims that she was not acting inappropriately.

In fact, Erica says that it was the cops who were harassing HER prior to the arrest.

VIDEO: Erica Dixon’s Arrest Footage (via TMZ)

Former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Erica Dixon was damn near yanked out of her car by cops after she allegedly fled the scene of a traffic stop. The video starts with a street scene, where Erica had just been pulled over for speeding. She says she accepted the ticket, jumped in her car and started driving, but it’s clear cops believe she was still being detained and just started to flee. You then see a cop car roar up to her car and cops then jump out to confront her. Erica was enraged, which just ratcheted things up. She was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to a nearby detention center where she was cited and released.

Dixon recently sat down for an interview with Streetz 94.5’s Jazzy McBee to share her side of the story and explained that the cop who pulled her over began to mistreat her as soon as he recognized her as a famous reality star.

“He stopped me he said I was speeding. Okay fine, write me my speeding ticket. I give him my license and he says, ‘Ms. Dixon!’ […] So he says, ‘Step out the car so we can talk,’” Dixon recounted of that night. “’Ma’am get out the car!,’” Dixon continued. “Okay, so I get out the car. […] 10 minutes go by and [I] start to see people recording. So I’m like, ‘At this point I feel like you’re harassing me. Can you please call your captain? And he was like, ‘I ain’t calling no got dang body.’”

Dixon says the officer made her wait outside of her car for several minutes before giving her license back and demanded that she stay put. Erica says she tried to explain to the cop that she needed to use the bathroom and she tried to drive to a nearby gas station to use the restroom. That’s when things went downhill and she was accused with attempting to flee the scene.



VIDEO: Erica Dixon Speaks Out About Recent Arrest (Streetz 94.5)

“So he comes back, ‘You got a ticket for speeding.’ Fine. He gives me my license and gives me my ticket. Then he says, ‘If you drive off, you’re going to jail,’” “I get back in my car, I pull around to the gas station. I pull up to the pump, I’m like ‘I have to use the bathroom,’” said Dixon to the cop. “So I pulled around and before I knew it he was back at my window, banging on the window. ‘Get out the car you’re going to jail.’”

In the video above, Erica explains:

According to Dixon, what happened next is what was recorded in the now viral video of her getting arrested. She also explained that even after being taken to the police station, the arresting officer was allegedly told that he mishandled the arrest.

“What’s crazy is when you took me to the jail, they was telling him he didn’t do something right and ‘we can’t take her.’ So he was trying to fix whatever he did. And then another cop was like, ‘Well, whatever he was trying to do it’s not gonna stick.’ And he was like, ‘I’ll make it stick.’ So it’s kinda like you were just harassing me,” Dixon explained.

Just FYI, according to the police report, Erica was pulled over by a state trooper for speeding and refused to take a field sobriety test.

The trooper also wrote in the report that he ordered her NOT to drive and to call a friend, but she fled and was ultimately arrested.

What are your thoughts on Erica Dixon’s recent arrest and police harassment allegations?