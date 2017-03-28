Love & Hip Hop Atlanta‘s 6th season is off & running and this week’s episode is titled, ‘In With The New.’

Salute to the cast in their efforts to entertain the masses while keeping brain cells intact. That’s a helluva task considering what they’re working with.

VH1 synopsis:

Tommie is mixing it up with new friends and a potential new man; the end may be near for Scrappy and Bambi; Karlie finds out some shocking details about Jasmine, which prompts Joc to reveal a big secret.

