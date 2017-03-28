Crime Mob Reunites During V-103 Pop-Up Concert… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Just a few week’s back, Xscape made their legendary announcement (click HERE if you missed that).
And now Atlanta’s Own Crime Mob is back on the scene after receiving a warm welcome when they reunited onstage during V103’s Pop-Up concert last weekend.
VIDEO: Crime Mom Interview – Big Tigger 2017 V103 PopUp Concert
Fun Fact: It’s been at least 10 years since the group’s split. According to ThatB*tch, Princess from Crime Mob shared the news on the red carpet of The Dirty Awards back in 2007 when she announced that Diamond quit the group.
VIDEO: Crime Mob Performs (2017 V103 PopUp)