Crime Mob Reunites During V-103 Pop-Up Concert… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Another day, another legendary A-Town music group reunites for the masses.

Just a few week’s back, Xscape made their legendary announcement (click HERE if you missed that).

And now Atlanta’s Own Crime Mob is back on the scene after receiving a warm welcome when they reunited onstage during V103’s Pop-Up concert last weekend.

Photos + video below…



VIDEO: Crime Mom Interview – Big Tigger 2017 V103 PopUp Concert

Crime Mob reunited over the weekend at the V103 Live concert and in the video above, also confirmed they are working on new music.

Fun Fact: It’s been at least 10 years since the group’s split. According to ThatB*tch, Princess from Crime Mob shared the news on the red carpet of The Dirty Awards back in 2007 when she announced that Diamond quit the group.



VIDEO: Crime Mob Performs (2017 V103 PopUp)

I know ome of y’all are probably still like ‘who dat?’ but Crime Mob is best known for their ATL Anthem, ‘Knuck if You Buck’.

Are you ready for more music from Crime Mob?