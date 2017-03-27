Super Duo: Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle Surprise Fans With Stand-Up Duet… (PHOTOS)

I bet laughter was heard for miles Saturday night in New Orleans as Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle hit the stage together… at the same dayum time!

Rock was in town for his ‘Total Blackout’ comedy tour, his first full-scale world tour in over a decade when he surprised the audience with a very special guest.

The crowd went reportedly went wild at the Saenger Theatre when Rock’s good friend comedian Dave Chappelle walked onstage after intermission for a head to head ‘social experiment’ on comedy.

“Tonight, you are all part of a social experiment,” said Chappelle, according to NOLA.com. “Stranger things have happened in New Orleans.”

Rock later shared the news on Instagram, where he referred to the comedic evening as “Watch the Throne Part 2.”

Chappelle, who released two stand-up specials on Netflix simultaneously just last Tuesday, reportedly did about 20 to 30 minutes of material on his own before Rock joined him onstage.

Topics included: Trump, Zika, Caitlyn Jenner, Rock’s divorce, Chappelle’s wife, porn star Alexis Texas, Chappelle’s Netflix specials and feminism.

Tyra Banks was in the crowd and referred to the moment as ‘comedic history’…

Phones were not allowed inside the venue, and there have been no leaks yet… but hopefully footage will make it’s way onto the net soon.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to live vicariously through the people who were lucky enough to witness the two comedic geniuses onstage.

