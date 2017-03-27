The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired it’s 18th episode of the 9th season last night (March 26, 2017).

This week’s episode is titled, ‘Baby Nups and Breakups’ and the ladies all fall back into their fake routines after returning from Maui.

Bravo synopsis:

The ladies are back home and ready to get down to business. Cynthia shows the Atlanta fashionistas that she’s more than a pretty face, even as Shereé tries to interfere. Kandi starts planning an OLG Restaurant preview, while Phaedra helps Kandi’s former employee seek financial resolution. Porsha decides she’s ready to take her relationship with Todd to the next level. Matt resurfaces, forcing Kenya to make a decision about their future.

Recap + watch full video below…

Cynthia Bailey’s Cargo Fashions…

The day has finally come for Cynthia to show off her Cargo line to the ‘who’s who’ of ATL.

She’s got the youngsters on board (Her daughter Noelle is front & center, while Sheree’s son Kairo also makes his mark).

Sheree is still inquiring about a check, since we all know that she desperately needs it to rent the furniture required to make her Chateau look lived in, but Cynthia once again tells her that this is not that type of show and Kairo should be honored to be involved.

Fun Fact: While Kenya seems to be licking her lips at Kairo, it was probably Rent-A-Matt that captured her attention. Matt hit the ‘gram last night to share how he was cut out of the scene.

Too bad… so sad. Moving on…

Johnny spills the kandi koated kool-aid…

Kandi’s former assistant Johnny hit up Phaedra a few episodes back to represent him in a case against ‘Kandi Koated Entertainment’ but Phaedra passes him off to one of her legal peers.

Apparently Phaedra lacks the expertise to handle employment disputes, so she’s sought the advice of an attorney she refers to as the best in the business when it comes to employment law.

During the meeting, which Phaedra also attends and takes notes, Johnny tells the two legal eagles how Kandi has stolen all of her ideas from him… from the OLG Gang Restaurant to ‘A Mother’s Love Play’!

[Sidebar: Phaedra claims she doesn’t want to be involved, but I find it odd that she sits in on the meeting and snags all the tea she can on her former BFF… but I digress.]

Meanwhile, Johnny’s new attorney seems to think he may have a case.

Porsha wants a written agreement…

WTF is a ‘baby nup’? Seriously? Is that what we’ve come to as a society? *sigh* The breakdown of the family unit is really real!

It’s no secret that Porsha wants a baby and now that she has somewhat of a ‘relationship’ she wants to get a few things straight with her sperm donor.

Porsha wants to be able to go when and where she please with the child, domestic & internationally. She also wants her sperm donor to commit to financial support before and after the child is born… (and conceived).

Now I don’t know about you, but this all seems contrived and just plain dumb! But Porsha needs something to fight with Todd about and I guess his being unemployed is a non-factor at this point.

Koo-Koo Kenya and Mad Matt bump heads…

Rent-a-Matt has a new nickname these days, he’s now MAD MATT… ANGRY MATT… CRYBABY MATT… hell, the list goes on and on!

Kenya apparently wants to close the chapter on her rent-a-Matt storyline, but Matt wasn’t buying it and tried to steal the scene by acting erratic.

For whatever reason, Kenya invites Matt to a birthday celebration for her dog (ummm… yeah, I have a dog too and that’s even strange to me, but ok).

When the two get together it seems that Matt flips the script and decides to start an argument. Kenya walks outside to apparently speak with production and the scene continues out in the hallway of the swanky doggie establishment.

Now… I’m not one to gossip, but this all seems strange to me. I’m of the mindset that Matt agreed to film a scene to ‘end’ their relationship and he went off script. Whatever the case, things didn’t end well and the scene has both of these loony bins look like they need psychological help… STAT!

One minute, Matt’s crying like a baby, while Kenya is comforting him and the next he’s balling up his fists like he’s about to explode.

Kenya clearly hired the wrong rental this season! Matt did nothing for his reputation, but he certainly managed to throw quite a bit of tasty shade at Kenya before exiting stage left.

Meanwhile, Kenya hit the ‘gram with the following statement about the failed ‘relationship’…

Watching myself tonight from 6 months ago… realizing my failures are my successes, my regrets are my lessons and my life is immensely blessed. I thank God everyday for my life. I wish you all love and happiness. We all deserve to be loved. Don't ever settle. #kenyamoore #rhoa A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Mar 26, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

That’s all I have for this episode. Hopefully, next week will be worth watching because they could have kept this one.

What did you think of this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?