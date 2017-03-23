Thank you for your patience…

A huge thank you to my friends, family and loyal readers for bearing with me during this difficult time.

I know I’ve been ghost from the blawg but for those of you who don’t know, I took a few days off after receiving word that my grandmother had passed away.

My Grandmommy died Saturday (3/17) at the age of 98 and was buried yesterday (3/22) on what would have been her 99th birthday.

It’s no question that she lived a long and fruitful life but that doesn’t make my grandmother’s loss any less devastating. The good thing is, I got a chance to catch up with all my long lost relatives who all converged on Tennessee & Mississippi in honor of Miss Rosie L. Young.

While I’m slowly getting back in the groove of things, I wanted to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of you who for your kind thoughts & prayers.

I appreciate all of the well wishes and condolences that I’ve received and I especially appreciate the patience of my readers during this trying time. I love you guys!

❤️ Michelle

“ATLien”