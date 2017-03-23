Now, after months of back and forth over the paternity of their new daughter, Ella Grace, the estranged couple is going through a bitter custody battle.

Surprisingly, Ed’s ex-wife, former RHOA/Hollywood Diva Lisa Wu -Hartwell stands is in support of her former husband and sends a very positive character assessment in court documents.

According to TMZ, Ed Hartwell wants joint custody of their new baby girl and even has several people vouching for him … including his ex-wife, Lisa Wu!

Wu and Hartwell share custody of their nine-year-old son EJ. They divorced in 2011.

It appears from legal docs Keshia doesn’t want Ed Hartwell near their 2-month-old daughter. She claims he plotted to trigger a miscarriage during her pregnancy, something he denied. Hartwell just filed new docs in the divorce case, asking for joint custody of Ella Grace.

Rodney Ho of the Atlanta Journal was able to procure the paperwork from the Fulton County courthouse confirming that Hartwell’s ex-wife, former Atlanta Housewife/Hollywood Diva Lisa Wu was amongst the numerous affidavits filed on his behalf.

“his [Ed Hartwell’s] support as co parent was exemplary in loving and assisting to care for my two older boys from a previous marriage. Although our marriage did not work, I never felt compelled to petition the courts for anything regarding our child. I was confident that he would always do the right thing with our child’s best interest at heart.”

Wu also wrote that the two have solid communication and have not had any issues they couldn’t resolve between the two of them regarding EJ.

EJ is with Hartwell two weeks out of the month and is “more than willing to pick up any slack if I have to go away to work on a project,” Wu wrote. “Our child lives in two separate households but he is balanced, knows that he is loved by both parents and is never in an environment that is unsafe or one that would negatively affect his well being.” Wu added that “I am positive that Edgerton will put his daughter’s best interest first as has has shown with my children.”

Lisa has since hit Instagram following backlash, stating:

In addition to Lisa Wu’s affidavit and online confirmation of her support, Hartwell also filed affidavits from at least 25 friends, community members, clients and family members who vouch for his character:

Derriyon Shaw, Hartwell’s nephew, wrote: “Without my uncle’s strong presence and teachings, I don’t know where I would be as of right now… my uncle was my hero growing up and will continue to be my father figure and a great uncle.” Dannell T. Grayson, a long-time friend, wrote about Ed’s relationship with his son EJ: “Watching Ed and EJ always puts a smile on my face because the love between them is unconditional. Ed provides a stable life for EJ that includes a warm and loving home environment. As a result, EJ has developed into a well-rounded child who maintains good grades in school.” Kemia Thompson, who has been close friends with Wu for many years and cited EJ as her godson, said Hartwell has embraced his two stepsons as his own. She said she also said she saw him as a great hands-on dad to EJ, noting “he did feedings, baths, diaper changes and bedtime… No one can ever question the love he has for his children and his family… Ed is the dad I wish I had.” Marquis Boone, Hartwell’s pastor, called him “loving, caring, compassionate… This man is one of the most awesome fathers I know.” Yolanda Salter, a single mom, said Hartwell mentors her son. “He has been very instrumental in my son’s success,” she wrote. “The only thing that I’ve seen him demonstrate is nothing but kindness. Edgerton is a very respected man in the community.” His sister Wynona Hartwell said “family means everything to him… I have had conversations with my brother and I have witnessed the hurt he experiences due to Keshia Knight Pulliam-Hartwell not allowing him to see his daughter. Ed would be nothing but the best father to Ella Grace Hartwell and it pains me to see her mother Keshia go to such great extremes to try and discredit the character of my brother Ed.” His mom Ruth Hartwell touted her son’s community service and philanthropic efforts as well as his deep involvement in his own son’s life.

There’s been no word from Hartwell or Knight-Pulliam regarding these new developments, however, a 120-day status conference is set for May 16.

