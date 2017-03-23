Baby Bump Watch: Power’s Naturi Naughton is Pregnant! (PHOTOS)

Newsflash! Actress Naturi Naughton is pregnant!

Naughton, who stars as “Tasha” on the hit Starz series POWER, recently shared the good news and even spoke about how she’s managed to keet the secret for so long.

“They’ve been really good at keeping it on the low, but they’re also super excited,” she says. “Omari [Hardwick], who plays my husband, we have kids on the show and he’s like, ‘Now you get to be experiencing motherhood in real life!’ Everyone’s been really supportive.”

Check out photos of Naturi’s growing baby bump below…

Naturi, 32, shared the news exclusively with PEOPLE that her first child is due July 2017!

“It’s been a little surreal, but I feel really good, healthy and strong,” the star, 32, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Naughton revealed that she wasn’t actually planning to be a mom, but is delighted about her ‘surprise pregnancy, “it’s such a blessing,” she says.

The father is reportedly her longtime boyfriend Ben.

The popular actress also shared the news online, stating:

Beautiful!

Congrats to the mommy to be!

What do you think of news of Naturi’s ‘surprise’ pregnancy?