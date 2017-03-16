WGN’s dramatic scripted series ‘Underground’ aired the 2nd episode of it’s highly anticipated 2nd season last night (March 15, 2017).

Last week, we were left with a heart wrenching cliffhanger as one of the freedom riders caught a bullet on the courthouse steps.

This week’s episode is titled ‘Things Unsaid’ and we pick up as our heroine, Rosalee (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) continues her quest to find her lost love, Noah (Aldis Hodge).

WGN Synopsis:

Rosalee, desperate to discover who took Noah, finds herself pursued by a new threat.

Recap + full video below…



VIDEO: Underground Season 2, Episode 2

Daniel (Bokeem Woodbine) returns this week as he reveals to his wife Bette that he’s been teaching himself to read.

Daniel proudly shows his wife a handwritten note that captures the way he feels about her and their child. He has written the word “LOVE” and while she doesn’t know what it says, she knows that it’s something that can end the world as they know it.

“It’s amazing,” says Bette. “I want to keep it forever.” Except, she know she can’t and instead rips up the note. Why? Because “this could get us killed.” It’s sad but true.

I’m not sure how Daniel fits into all of this, but I’m sure we’ll see more of him as time goes on.

The day after…

John Hawks was shot on the courthouse steps and his wife Elizabeth is dealing with the pain of his untimely death.

The blood on the courthouse steps is till visible as Elizabeth returns to the scene were her husband was shot down. The episode flashes back briefly to the horrific incident and we see Elizabeth screaming for help before it cuts to the title card. What follows is the unfortunate side effect of how people grieve differently.

As Elizabeth grieves the loss of John, Rosalee knows that things must keep moving.

While they have no clue who shot John, it’s quite possible that the shooter knows their house is a station. That’s why it’s imperative to move the “cargo” immediately.

Elizabeth needs Rosalee, but Rosalee needs to continue the mission. Everyone is grieving and handling the devastation in their own way.

Hell, Rosalee doesn’t even bother to tell Elizabeth she’s leaving! Elizabeth only learns she’s gone via telegram.

Rosalee asks Georgia to apologize for her but it doesn’t make up the fact that Elizabeth is left alone with the task of burying the man that dedicated his life (literally) to the abolitionist’s movement.

Ernastine’s ‘Visions’…

Last week Pearlie Mae came to pay a visit from the dead and this week it’s her deceased husband French who speaks to Ernastine from the grave.

French reminds ‘Stine of how life used to be before she became ‘the master’s whore,’ a task she took on to ensure a better life for her and her child. But things clearly didn’t work out as planned.

Noah’s Travels…

Noah has been ‘stolen’ by a group of Irish men and we have no idea where they are taking him. He’s been blindfolded most of the ride and can’t seem to determine if he is traveling north or south.

Through days of traveling they finally make their destination, but Noah discovers that he’s been ‘stolen’ by none other than Cato!

Yup… Cato is back and it seems that he’s the ‘Massa’ now!

Listen to your instincts…

As Rosalee is handed the task of getting the ‘cargo’ through the underground railroad, there’s trouble on the path. Patty Cannon’s gang has gotten word of Harriet Tubman’s stops and are laying in wait.

Rosalee uses her instincts to save the lives of the ‘cargo’ and gets them to safety but she gets shot in the process.

This journey isn’t going to be easy… but we already knew that.

Harriet Tubman’s Visions & The “Black Rose”…

When Harriet Tubman was a teen, an overseer hit her in the head with a heavy weight. The injury proved traumatic, leading to a lifetime of narcoleptic, hallucinatory episodes and painful headaches.

Early in the episode, Harriet suffers one such episode while with Rosalee and Georgia and when she rouses from the spell, Tubman says that she a vision of Rosalee at the Ohio River’s edge, on the precipice of freedom with “a look of accomplishment” on her face.

It’s a difficult thing for Rosalee to fathom, having lost John, failed to rescue Noah, and fallen short of her goal to locate Ernestine and James but she’s clearly up for the task as evidenced in the final scene.

Patty’s gang was hot on Rosalee’s trail (they’ve now named her ‘Black Rose’) and as the episode comes to a close, one shot is fired that made my heart stop! Oh no… not Rose!!!

Rosalee is shot but she makes her way across and it’s soon revealed that under a thick padding of turkey feathers and medical wrap is a huge baby bump.

Yup. Rosalee has a secret of her own… SHE’S PREGNANT!

What did you think of this week’s episode of Underground?

