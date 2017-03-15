RUMOR CONTROL: Viral Cooking Sensation ‘Auntie Fee’ is NOT Dead…

Word spread like wildfire yesterday that Youtube sensation Felicia “Auntie Fee” O’Dell had passed away from a massive heart attack.

Well apparently the blawgs done killed off the lady but she’s still very much alive!

TMZ was first to report the erroneous news that famed viral video chef Auntie Fee had died and now they are backtracking with more accurate information.

According to her official facebook page, Felicia “Auntie Fee” O’Dell is reportedly recovering and on life support at a Los Angeles area hospital.

Auntie Fee, best known for her YouTube cooking video’s has gained a massive following and she’s appeared on several talk shows i.e. Jimmy Kimmel and Steve Harvey.

Her friends and family would like the world to know that she is still recovering and to keep them in your prayers.