The mugshot above of Go Lam Mang, 37 is floating around on social media this morning as the man who viciously attacked a Black female customer in a beauty supply store in Charlotte, NC last weekend (click HERE if you missed that).

Well apparently that’s fake news…

As previously reported , a Black female patron was viciously kicked, tackled and choked by a male Asian beauty supply owner after being accused of stealing.

The NAACP met with the owner of Missha Beauty Supply in Charlotte yesterday and demanded an apology and some sort of compensation for the woman, who was kicked and subsequently held in a choke hold after being accused of shoplifting eyelashes from the store.

Today, people are rejoicing online after a mugshot appeared of an Asian man arrested for assault.

But the GAG is… that’s not the man who committed the horrific act of assault at Missha Beauty Supply.

According to the facebook page Black Owned Charlotte (BlackOwnedCLT) the Charlotte news media is trying to sell a story to calm tensions and they’ve been busted.

These are 2 different Men… The Man on the LEFT is Sung Ho Lim (the actual man that assaulted the black female inside MISSHA beauty supply store) The guy pictured on the Right did get arrested for assault on a female but it was his family member and the two cases are NOT related… In other words, their Media gave us the wrong Asian guy name and mug shot. In fact; the man on the LEFT that assaulted the young black girl has NOT BEEN ARRESTED (its his word against hers until she comes forward with this video bc she was not there when the police arrived…so he did his report) The same day the incident occurred and the police showed up HE filed a REPORT against her for THEFT…. I read the police report TODAY MYSELF (from Fox 46 as we were Boycotting) and her name and information is unknown…. AT THIS TIME HE HAS NOT BEEN ARRESTED!!! And the “public apology” was not given today. OUR FOCUS REMAINS: WE WANT TO SHUT THEM DOWN…WE ARE RE-DIRECTING OUR PPL TO BLACK OWNED BEAUTY SUPPLY STORES….

Visit BlackOwnedCLT for more updates and details as well as a list of Black owned beauty supply stores in the Charlotte area.

