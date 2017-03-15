Another day, another court victory for ex-footballer Kordell Stewart.

Stewart has been on the legal warpath against viral video star Andrew Caldwell, who is best known as Mr. Delivert and has been accumulating victory after victory in his court battles.

Now, after securing a default judgement against Caldwell, who didn’t bother to respond to court documents… Stewart, who originally sought $4.5 Million in damages has convinced a judge that he’s suffered tremendously due to the homosexual allegations and has been awarded a very hefty amount for the damage of his reputation.

As previously reported, Kordell was seeking $4.5 million in damages in the case after Andrew Caldwell publicly claimed to have engaged in a long-term sexual relationship with the former football star.

Stewart originally asked for damages in the amount of $4.5 million for defamation and lost earnings. He also claimed that his son had endured bullying for the words that Mr. Caldwell had stated.

The retired NFL star filed suit against Caldwell last year after Caldwell falsely accused him of having been involved in a homosexual relationship with him (click HERE if you missed that).

Caldwell later retracted his statements and even issued an apology to Stewart but a judge determined that the damage had apparently already been done.

Judge Jean-Paul Boulee agreed that his reputation was ‘significantly’ hurt by the claims and awarded him $1.5 million in general damages and $1.5 million in punitive damages for a total of $3 MILLION DOLLARS!

Caldwell has publicly claimed to have not been served any documents in the case and even released a press statement declaring he welcomed the opportunity to seek justice:

Mr Caldwell has not been served any documents referenced in the Daily Mail article dated February 24, 2017. However, should he be properly served by a court with jurisdiction, he welcomes the opportunity to detail, under oath, his sexual encounter with Mr. Stewart. This is not the first time Mr. Stewart has desperately sought media attention by professing his heterosexuality, nor the first time he’s threatened a lawsuit against Mr. Caldwell. Mr. Caldwell will aggressively defend himself in a court proceeding should that be warranted. Until then, he is very excited about his new ventures and will focus on his new website, his designer t-shirt line and launching his Youtube channel.

It appears that the press release was all ‘fake news’ as a Fulton County Superiour Judge determined that the St. Louis resident had been legally served and proceeded with the default judgement. Now Caldwell is indebted to the returned QB for $3 Million bux.

Meanwhile, Andrew Caldwell is still online speaking about Kordell and the court case and claims he’s totally unbothered about it all because he’s a millionaire. Caldwell also claims that he was the target of a hate crime after someone walked up to him and socked him in the face for ‘lying on that man’…

VIDEO: Andrew Caldwell Addresses Kordell’s $3 Million Dollar Judgement

What do you think about Kordell Stewart’s huge victory & Andrew Caldwell’s response?