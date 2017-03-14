Newsflash! The suspected murderer of Joshua and Ryan Johnson, the brothers of Toya Wright, has been apprehended.

As previously reported, the brothers were found shot to death inside a vehicle in New Orleans at the corner of Pauger and North Miro streets just after midnight July 31, 2016.

Now the family is getting closer to justice as a man by the name of Antoine Edwards faces charges for the crime.

Details below…

Antoine Edwards, 31, was arrested on March 9, 2017 after bragging about the shooting of Joshua and Rudy Johnson and witnesses subsequently picked him out of a lineup.

According to NOLA.com:

The arrest warrant affidavit sworn by NOPD homicide detective Theo Kent says multiple tipsters told investigators a man known as “Toine” or “Tweezy” was responsible for the killings. The man, in at least one instance, admitted the shooting to others, the affidavit said. The warrant said Edwards was identified as the suspect with those nicknames and that “several witnesses” picked his photo from lineups.

The warrant says Edwards was identified as being “in the area during the time the incident occurred and as the subject who produced a firearm and shot the victims in this incident.”

Edwards’ bond was set at $500,000. He is due back in court May 7.