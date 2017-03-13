The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 16th episode of it’s 9th season last night (March 12, 2017).

Last week, the ladies all traveled to Hawaii and we were left with an explosive cliffhanger as Kandi Burruss confronted Porsha Williams about her drug & sex dungeon story.

This week’s episode is titled, ‘Maui Mayhem’ and things get heated during the exotic couple’s getaway.

Bravo synopsis:

Extinguishing all hope of a peaceful getaway, the group’s first dinner in Maui escalates to new heights as Kandi and Porsha erupt over who’s to blame for the salacious rumors that have surfaced. Kandi tries to shake off the drama by planning a speed boat adventure without Porsha, meanwhile Shereé and Bob’s courtship hits a major speed bump of its own. Later, Phaedra attempts to mend the ladies’ broken friendships by organizing an emergency “restoration service” and Bob tries to salvage what’s left of his relationship with Shereé.

Porsha gets banned from participating in a group activity in Maui after the explosive confrontation with Kandi during dinner goes south.

Kandi makes a call to Phaedra to ensure that Porsha is given the news… here’s where things get weird.

Phaedra shows up to Porsha’s room wearing a very revealing swimsuit that she claims is from her college days.

While revealing beachwear is not at all unusual for Phaedra, her obvious disrespect for her friend’s relationship is!

Had the tables been turned and Porsha arrived to Phaedra and Apollo’s bungalow doing the same, I’m sure the word “whore” and “homewrecker’ would have come into play.

But I guess since Porsha and Phaedra are such ‘good friends,’ it wasn’t seen as disrespectful.

Whatever the case, Porsha gets a day to frolic around the island without the ladies and she uses her time wisely by doing photoshoots on the beach with her boo.

Moving on…

Cynthia & Peter’s Fake Breakup Falls Apart…

Cynthia and Peter are going to ride this divorce train until the wheels fall off but judging from their interactions, they aren’t even apart!

As I’ve stated time and time again, Cynthia and Peter haven’t even filed divorce documents, so it’s clear that they are merely playing the game…. but I digress.

I want to play along with these storylines, but it’s getting a bit redundant these days.

I’m not mad that Peter and Cynthia are still together, I’m just disappointed that they have to pretend not to be.

Even Kandi stated, “I feel like y’all never broke up,” and that seems to be the overall consensus.

I’m happy that they’re happy but I think they will be a lot happier when they no longer have to pretend.

Phaedra Restoration Service Falls Apart…

Phaedra decides to have a ‘restoration’ service on the island to ease some of the dissension in the group, but what she didn’t bank on was that things would turn on her.

Sheree and Kenya battle over apples and oranges as Sheree conveniently forgets that she made a slick comment insinuating that Matt was violent and breaking windows because Kenya ‘provokes people’.

During the same conversation, Kenya threw out that Sheree had been beaten by an ex-boyfriend in the past. Since I don’t care for either one of them, I’m siding with neither of them. But they both seemed to be in agreement that the argument was dumb.

Meanwhile, Porsha admits that she made up what she said about Kandi in retaliation for Kandi stating that she had been with Block. It’s not right, but that’s her story and she’s sticking to it.

Kandi seems OVER IT!

Porsha seems to feel vindicated about the fact that it was Kandi who lost her cool and not her, but in reality she seems to be the one who’s ‘lost it’ this season. She also makes a point of stating that Kandi owes Phaedra an apology for things she said about her.

That’s when Phaedra’s plan goes south when Kandi blasts her again for talking to other men while she was still married to Apollo.

Phaedra quickly changes the subject but it’s clear that her ‘restoration service’ wasn’t really a good idea. It’s also obvious that she’s NEVER going to tell Kandi that she was the one who actually started all of the lezz-bun rumors. But then again… a lie don’t care WHO tells it.

Moving on…

Bob & Sheree’s Fake Reunion Falls Apart…

Karma is a dish best served cold and it seems Sheree played the game perfectly! As you know, Bob has always been down for Sheree getting her peach back, so he graciously agreed to partner with his ex for her story line.

While the whole world knew that there were no sparks flying between Bob & Sheree, it was a great ploy to get fans interested in something other than Sheree’s Chateau.

If you know the history of these two, you know that Sheree pulled many a stunt during her original stint on the show, including making it appear that Bob was a deadbeat when the kids where actually living with him most of the time.

All of her stunts were revealed which was why she was booted from the show.

Needless to say, now that she’s back, Sheree isn’t pulling any punches and now she wants the world to believe that Bob abused her and that he’s laughing about it.

Did Bob choke Sheree way back in the day? Probably. They were in a very volatile relationship that turned into a turbulent divorce. That’s certainly no secret… but I don’t think Bob was ready for Sheree to pull that one out of thin air just like he wasn’t ready for Sheree to accuse him of being a deadbeat dad back in the day… but sh*t happens!

Coincidentally, Phaedra saw what was happening and tried to help Bob when she noticed that things were going south, but once the footage has been captured, it’s all fair game for producers!

That being said… it looks like it’s a wrap for Bob & Sheree’s fake relationship but Sheree has finally got her comeuppance on her ex by now labeling him as a ‘beater’…

What did you think of this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?