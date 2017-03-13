Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta wants the world to know that her ex-husband Bob Whitfield is a woman beating abuser who choked her and left her for dead during their marriage.

Well, apparently at least one of Bob’s real life girlfriend’s says that Sheree is a liar and that Bravo should be ashamed! She also reveals that she was actually in Hawaii with Bob while all this was filming…

I received the following email late last night:

from: (Email Address Removed)

to: StraightFromTheA

date: Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 3:36 AM

subject: Rhoa Tea This is a message from celebrity jewelry designer Katy Richards who @ bravo tv and Andy on the way bob Whitfield was betrayed and how sharee made this up … but truth be told girl is that Katy is bob ex mistress and the was the real reason for the fight in Maui because Katy showed up … sheree was freaking pissed he had his ex mistress there.

Clearly Katy Richards wants you to know that she was in Hawaii with Bob during filming and that he was completely on board with ‘pretending’ to get back with Sheree. She also wants you to know that “the show lies… and Bob Whitfield is a good person.”

For reference, Bob appeared alongside Katy on an episode of the reality show ‘Atlanta Plastics’. I think she was getting a botched face lift fixed or something, but Bob (who never shies away from a camera) agreed to appear on the show as her longtime ‘friend’.

As for the email referring to Katy as Bob’s longtime ‘mistress’… I have no clue about that. He’s been single (as in unmarried) for a while now so I don’t know if the title is quite appropriate but I DO know that this woman is one of his many female friends.

Oddly enough, I just ran into Bob during the Shot’s Fired screening last week and Katy was right on his heels. I’m sure there will be more coming out the woodwork soon to share their stories, including the one who claimed to be married to Bob a few years back, and I’ll just be here sipping the tea.

If you recall, Sheree, felt that Bob ambushed her on that ‘Fix My Life Episode’ where she was made to look like a gold digging schemer.

Well, she’s certainly basking in the glow of her ‘get back’!

And still I rise…. #Maui #RHOA #ThisTooShallPass A post shared by Shereé Whitfield (@shereewhitfield) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

Word on the curb is that Sheree pulled a fast one on Bob and he’s livid about it. I guess Bob’s using his mouthpieces to get the word out since I’m sure he signed one of those confidentiality agreements I’ve spoken about often.

Whatever the case, everyone seems to have an opinion on the topic and that’s a great thing for the show. Not so sure how the damaging story will affect Bob’s business relationships though… but he clearly knows what he signed up for.

What are your thoughts on Bob’s gal pal’s statement?

[Disclaimer: Fan Mail posts are submitted by readers and are protected by federal statute 47 U.S.C. 230. StraightFromTheA.com can not confirm 100% accuracy of any emailed claim.]