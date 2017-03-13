In Case You Missed It: #RHOA Cynthia Bailey & Miss Lawrence on ‘Watch What Happens LIVE!’… (VIDEO)

Super model Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Miss Lawrence Washington of “Star” made an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens LIVE’ last night (March 12, 2017).

The fashionable duo spoke shared their thoughts about the drama associated with the latest episode of RHOA. Cynthia also speaks about how ‘comfortable’ she was with hanging out with her husband, Peter Thomas, in Hawaii.

Photos + video below…



VIDEO: Cynthia Bailey & Miss Lawrence Talk About Sheree’s Shocking Revelation…

In the video above, Cynthia Bailey from #RHOA and Miss Lawrence tell Andy Cohen what they think about the disturbing domestic issues that were brought up between Sheree Whitfield and Bob Whitfield during episode 16.



VIDEO: Cynthia Bailey Talks About Divorce…

Cynthia Bailey from #RHOA tells Andy Cohen what personal issue was never a problem when it came to her and Peter Thomas’ marriage…. S.E.X.! She also states that she’s in a great place and is even considering dating (insert side-eye).



VIDEO: Cynthia Says She’s Dating – WWHL 2017

Cynthia Bailey from #RHOA tells a WWHL caller if she is dating post-divorce and Cynthia asks a knowledgeable Andy Cohen for online dating tips.



VIDEO: Miss Lawrence Shares Story About White House – WWHL 2017

Miss Lawrence from “Star” tells Andy Cohen about the time he danced next to former President Obama at a White House party and whether he met Michelle Obama at the event.

What did you think of Cynthia Bailey & Miss Lawrence’s appearance on WWHL?