Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins of TLC Adopted A Son… (PHOTOS)

Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins of the legendary girl group TLC has been keeping a big secret.

And no… it’s not about the non-existent album she and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas promised with that kickstarter campaign.

It seems that Tionne has been busy being a new mom to an adopted baby boy!

T-Boz hit the net yesterday for ‘International Womens Day’ to share a few throwback pictures of her one and only daughter Chance Rolison, who is now 16.

But she also included one of her brand new son…

In the caption for the photo above, Watkins shares the following heartfelt message:

This is My Heart! Looking Back On this Special Day My Lil Big Man turned 1 years old! It’s NOT his Bday Today lol Babies are so Pure! At this Stage …They Always Kiss with Their Mouth Open 1st! Lol Now He knows how to say mmmmmmmmmuahhhh with his lips closed!!!! No more Slobber Bobber He Still Gives Me The Biggest Kisses Only When he feels like it! Other than that it’s usually like Mommy stop kissing me lol #TLC #TBeezy #Tlcarmy #TBoz #AMothersLove

Congratulations to the new mom!!

(Now where’s that TLC album fan’s paid for?)

