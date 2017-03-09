WGN’s hit series ‘Underground’ returned for it’s highly anticipated 2nd season tonight (March 8, 2017).

There’s a whole lot going on during the season 2 premiere episode of Underground… and I was totally glued to the screen for all of it!

When last we left the ground breaking scripted series, Stine (Amirah Vann) had been sold off by the ‘Massas’ mistress after she killed him for killing her son.

Noah (Aldis Hodge) has been captured in the aftermath of the ‘Macon 7’s’ daring escape from Georgia and Rosalee (Jurnee Smollett Bell) has joined forces with Harriet Tubman (Aisha Hinds).

In season 2, the story delves deeper into the narrative of American slavery and offers even more heart wrenching drama as it offers a view into the complexities of the underground railroad and the quest for freedom.

Season two of the 10-episode, hour-long series follows an unremitting struggle for freedom within a divided America on the brink of civil war, each side vying to enact their own justice.

The episode begins with Beyonce’s ‘Freedom’ as background music for our introduction to Daniel (Bokeem Woodbine), a skilled stonemason who has decided to take his freedom into his own hands.

Daniel takes it upon himself to learn to read by collecting scraps of newspaper and anything containing written word.

Rosalee is a still a ‘G’…

A desperate Rosalee (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), anxiously awaits Noah’s (Aldis Hodge) release from prison, and joins forces with Harriet Tubman (Aisha Hinds) to fend off slave catchers and secure the safe passage of runaways.

Rosalee made it out last season, as she and Boo fled to safety up north, but she returned in the final minutes of the finale to work with Harriett Tubman on the Underground Railroad.

While she’s busy helping others flee, Rosaless still has hopes to find her mother, Ernestine, who was sold off after killer her lover/master/baby daddy last season and her baby brother.

But first… she’s got to get her man Noah out of harms way.

Ernistine is feeling no pain…

Ernestine (Amirah Vann) struggles with her personal demons and seductive vices at a brand new plantation.

‘Stine’ is no longer lavishing in the ‘big house’ and this season begins with her working in the fields alongside her fellow slaves.

To get through the day, Stine finds salvation in a few mind altering drugs provided to her by her latest bed fellow, a fellow slave who’s job it is to distribute drugs to field slaves to make them work harder, faster, longer.

Ernestine has enough of the concoction to use at her leisure and it seems it has also given her hallucinations because now she’s seeing visions of Pearly Mae, the woman she killed to protect Rosalee last season.

Will she make it through? Only time will tell. But Ernestine is a crafty woman who knows how to survive. It will be interesting to see what develops from this.

Court battle for freedom…

As abolitionist John Hawk (Marc Blucas) battles for Noah’s freedom in the courtroom by filing motions to get his client’s “property back”.

Rosalee hopes and prays that things will go smoothly but we all know that law is NOT on the side of the slaves.

Clearly a court battle for Noah wasn’t quite the way to go… as if a judge was actually going to honor the ‘Fugitive Slave Act’… but I digress.

The judge denies Hawk’s motion to return Noah, and sentences Noah to be hanged for the crimes of the ‘Macon 7’.

“Laws don’t apply to black folk!” says a disgusted Rosalee.

The court disappointment sparks a plan to create a distraction to free Noah from his deathly fate.

Perhaps they can ‘steal’ Noah as he’s being transported to the gallows. It’s a stretch but I guess it’s worth a try.

The sewing circle…

Elizabeth Hawk (Jessica de Gouw) take a more subversive path to abolitionism, entering into a secret abolitionist society known as “the sewing circle.”

In the sewing circle, the ladies all gather to fight against slavery and assist in anyway to get the slaves to freedom through the Underground railroad.

Their ‘sewing kits’ consist of ammunition and guns and the unassuming women are ready willing and able to fight the good fight.

Elizabeth enlists the help of her ‘sewing circle’ in the plan to get Noah and Rosalee out safely.

Noah’s big escape…

Noah is almost a goner as he’s led to the gallows to be hanged but Rosalee comes through just in time to save the day.

A distraction is caused and Noah avoids the gallows but somehow, he gets lost in the shuffle to escape when he and John Hawk fall off of the wagon.

When Rosalee returns to help, Noah is gone and John tells her that the men who took him were NOT marshals.

Dammit!!! Will Noah and Rosalee ever find peace, love & happiness? *sigh*

Spoiler Alert!!

The fight for freedom continues, but tragedy strikes while Hawks is leaving the courthouse.

Apparently now that John has had a taste of how corrupt judges think, he feels he can make a difference by becoming one.

With his wife by his side, John Hawk decides to run for Judge and submits his nomination. Sadly, he’ll never become that change as he’s gunned down just moments after signing his affidavit.

R.I.P. John Hawk.

This episode gave me chills!

What did you think of the season 2 premiere of Underground?