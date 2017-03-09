NEWSFLASH! Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has picked up a new ally… Kenya Moore’s ex-rent-a-date, Matt Jordan!

Williams, who has received a ton of backlash after blatantly spreading falsehoods about her cast mate, Kandi Burruss.

[READ: Porsha Williams Addresses Claims That Kandi Wanted to Drug Her… (VIDEO)]

Now, Porsha at least has Rent-a-Matt on her side.

Details below…

Matt posted the photo above of Porsha Williams yesterday for #WCW (woman crush Wednesday) with the following caption:

For the record, Matt hasn’t been on the show lately and I don’t think anyone’s noticed his absence. This latest stunt is an obviously attempt to get a reaction from Kenya.

But for the record, I think Matt and Porsha are equally yoked and should probably make a go of it. The worse that could happen would be they procreate and make more dingbats… (I kidd… sorta).

What do you think of Matt making Porsha his ‘Woman Crush Wednesday’?