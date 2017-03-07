RECAP: #LHHATL Season 6 Episode 1 “Who’s Your Daddy’… (FULL VIDEO)

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta returned with the premiere of its 6th season last night (March 6, 2016).

There are several returning cast members for season 6 and a sprinkling of newbies, bringing the total of ensemble members to about 20.

That being said, there’s no place like home and Atlanta’s Love & Hip Hop Franchise is the money maker for VH1. But if you thought it couldn’t get any faker… you’ve got another thought coming!

In case you missed it, read recap + watch the premiere episode of LHHATL season 6 below…



VIDEO: Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Season 6 Episode 1

I’m sorry yall, I can’t even pretend to like this show anymore. I could barely make it through the first half hour of these shenanigans without calling it out for what it was…

#LHHATL is so dayum fake… 😂😂😂 — Michelle Brown (@ATLien) March 7, 2017

VH1 synopsis:

In the Season 6 premiere, Joseline and Stevie struggle over the paternity of her unborn child, Tommie faces legal problems due to her beef with Joseline, and Karlie and Joc rekindle their old flame. Later, Kirk and Rasheeda’s marriage is jeopardized when a mysterious stranger drops a bomb.

I tried. I promise, I tried but there are way too many people on camera and they’re all tryna get ahead. I can’t be mad at em, but I can definitely call ’em out.

Let’s start with Yung Joc and Karlie Redd. Yung Joc’s man perm and Karlie’s weave are now a ‘thing’. Neither of these two are doing anything outstanding, so I guess it’s fair game to just lower expectations and do it together.

Yung Joc has so many wives, kids and girlfriends that it’s hard to keep track of them all, while Karlie has been jumping from peen to peen trying to find her soul mate.

Seeing them pretend to be together on LHHATL is a clear case of teamwork makes the dream work.

Moving on…

Joseline’s pregnancy…

Now I’m not one to gossip, but even JoJo Dancer’s storyline about Young Dro being the daddy is already dead in the water. Especially since we all know how the DNA story turns out…

And do we even believe that Joseline had a child? Hell, she was already out partying and coochie poppin’ at the club just days after she ALLEGEDLY had the baby!

But I digress…

Tammy Rivera & Waka Flock Flame Break up to Make up…

Tammy Rivera is back this season as she goes through her separation from her rap star husband Waka Flocka Flame.

While it’s true the pair separated for a while, the are currently back together and living happily as a family.

Kirk Frost’s Imaginary Bastard Child…

Man… they could have at least allowed the story to build up before dropping that dumb bombshell about Kirk having a baby with that Jessica chick.

Rasheeda and Kirk are living happy as ever in their Atlanta home, which by the way they own two now.

One is close to the shop in Buckhead, while the other is comprised of a few acres down south.

The Frosts ain’t hurting at all but they certainly aren’t turning down any reality show checks… even if they have to pretend that Kirk cheated to earn it!

That being said, you’ll soon find out that Kirk’s side baby isn’t actually his child at all. But you ain’t heard that from me.

That’s all I got out of this episode, but check out Alexander Rodgers’ ‘Roast & Review’ below…



VIDEO: Alexander Rodgers Roast & Review – LHHATL Season 6, Ep1

What did you think of the season 6 premiere episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta?