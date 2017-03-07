More Details About Fantasia’s Bizarre 2nd Degree Burn Accident Revealed…

You may have read by now that Fantasia Barrino-Taylor was hospitalized this past weekend after suffering from severe burns on her arm (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, now more details are turning up about the bizarre accident and apparently it all happened while Fantasia was sleeping.

Fantasia released the following statement to People magazine yesterday after being forced to cancel her Memphis concert due to extreme burns on her arm:

“Fantasia suffered a minor accident yesterday afternoon and is resting comfortably,” her rep told PEOPLE in a statement. “At this moment, our plan is to resume the tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater. She thanks all of her fans for their kind messages of love and support, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road.”

As previously stated, Both Fantasia and her husband were hospitalized just days apart. Fantasia posted on IG as she sat bedside with Kendal and a day later she suffered 2nd degree burns in an unexplained accident.

Now TMZ is reporting that Fantasia accidentally spilled boiling hot water on herself while she was asleep on her tour bus.

Fantasia Barrino suffered 2nd degree burns to her arm when she knocked over a vaporizer in her sleep … TMZ has learned. Sources close to the singer tell TMZ … she was dozing on her tour bus Sunday with an aromatherapy vaporizer nearby. She uses it to soothe her vocal cords. We’re told she thinks she rolled over onto the machine’s cord, which caused hot water to spill out on her right forearm. Our sources say Fantasia was alone on the bus when the accident occurred — everyone else was inside the Memphis venue getting ready for the show that night. We’re told the burns were bad, but docs removed the damaged skin and expect her to heal fully … without surgery or permanent scarring.

This story sounds way too bizarre but I guess stranger things have happened. I just wonder what Tasia’s husband was hospitalized for and why it looks like he’s in the same bed she was in…

So you keep attacking huh? We are both Gods Kids that stay prayed up. When we walk up out of this Hospital we are ready to fight again babe best believe it .. King & Queen Taylor Straight off the stage into being a good Wife weapons may form but not prosper I speak LIFE, HEALING and LOVE from 5am in the morning up holding him down in Prayer A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Mar 4, 2017 at 10:42am PST

Get well soon Mr. & Mrs. Taylor.