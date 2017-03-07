Gucci Mane and his lady love, Keyshia Ka’oir, are a picture perfect couple and fans around the globe anxiously await their stylish instagram posts.

[FLASHBACK: Instagram Flexin: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir… Picture Perfect! (PHOTOS)]

The celebrity couple, who got engaged a few months back, are planning to marry later this year. But in the meantime, the lovely duo is stylishly profiling for GQ’s latest feature.

Check out a few sneak peek photos below…

The GQ style feature has yet to be released but Keyshia teased a few behind the scenes photos…

Awww… isn’t love beautiful!

We love to see Gucci smile!

I’m looking forward to seeing to full photo spread…

What do you think of Gucci & Keyshia’s upcoming GQ Style shots?