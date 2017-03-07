[FLASHBACK: Instagram Flexin: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir… Picture Perfect! (PHOTOS)]
The celebrity couple, who got engaged a few months back, are planning to marry later this year. But in the meantime, the lovely duo is stylishly profiling for GQ’s latest feature.
Check out a few sneak peek photos below…
The GQ style feature has yet to be released but Keyshia teased a few behind the scenes photos…
Awww… isn’t love beautiful!
We love to see Gucci smile!
I’m looking forward to seeing to full photo spread…
What do you think of Gucci & Keyshia’s upcoming GQ Style shots?