Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta isn’t looking too honest these days.

The youngest ‘housewife’ has been caught out there recently after spreading ‘lezz-bun’ rumors about her cast mate, Kandi Burruss.

Williams appeared on Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ last night alongside Charlemagne the God, where she addressed the situation and even answered why she chose to take the fall for her BFF, Phaedra Parks (who just so happened to be in the audience).

VIDEO: Porsha Addresses Kandi Rumors onWWHL

Porsha addressed the rumor that fellow #RHOA ‘Wife Kandi Burruss supposedly wanted to drug her, stating:

First and foremost, I said somebody TOLD me she said that. I did not say she said that to me.

It’s clear Attorney Parks schooled her BFF on what NOT to say on live television.

And speaking of Phaedra, Porsha also addressed questions about why she’s taking the fall for her friend, stating:

We’ve all seen the tape, we know what happened… but the thing is, I’m a very loyal person. Ive been on the show for four years and I’ve been alone the entire time. So, for me to find a friend in Phaedra, I really respect that… and enjoy that. I’m loyal to the end regardless. I didn’t necessarily feel like I was taking the heat… I was being a good friend.

Porsha also seemed to dispute the validity of Kandi’s text messages, calling into question their age, stating, “those receipts were from THREE YEARS ago! Who keeps texts?”

To which, Charlemagne responded… “If I tell a girl I’m going to rape her three years ago, I still told a girl I’m going to rape her.”

He also hilariously refers to Porsha as a lesbian rapist and called the show ‘the real rapists of Atlanta’.

On a related note, Porsha also addressed her ‘beef’ with Nene Leakes stating that it’s all a big misunderstanding and that when she spoke about her on Dish Nation, she was just her doing her job.

What did you think of Porsha’s WWHL appearance?

