RECAP: 5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 9, Episode 15 “Lei It All on the Table” [FULL VIDEO]

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returned last night after a hiatus for the Oscars.

Last week we were left pondering Kandi & Porsha’s explosive argument about lezz-bun rumors and a ‘sex-dungeon’…

This week’s episode is titled, ‘Lei It All on the Table’ and the ladies all prepare for their explosive couple’s trip to Maui.

Bravo synopsis:

The tea over-floweth when Kandi relays Porsha’s accusations to Cynthia, Shereé, Kenya, and Shamea, all while Porsha spills the details to her sister. Kenya gets a surprise visit from her brother and his kids that helps her realize she needs to make a decision about her relationship with Matt once and for all. Kandi and Todd plan a couples’ getaway to Maui for all the ladies. Phaedra treats Porsha to a day of beauty treatments in order to convince her to attend as her guest. Tensions erupt when Shereé’s attempt to lei it all out on the table backfires and Porsha finally pushes Kandi past her limit.

Frick & Frack = 2 Liars in a Pod…

Kandi invites the ladies to lunch to reveal that she’s planning a trip to Maui… she even invites Phaedra, her former friend, to join in and allows her a +1.

During the luncheon, Kandi asks Phaedra about Porsha ‘lezz-bun’ talk and the slick attorney refuses to even speak on the issue, saying she doesn’t want to get involved.

There’s nothing like true friendship! Porsha has been blasted for lying on Kandi and her BFF Phaedra has been silently allowing her to take the blame for it all.

[Sidebar: With friends like that, who needs enemies? But I digress…]

After last week’s explosive meeting between Kandi & Porsha, the ‘Lezz-Bun’ rumors began to heat up with even more bizarre accusations.

Porsha comes up with a new story about ‘someone’ telling her that Kandi and Todd wanted to drug she an Shamea on the night in question.

Shamea even disputed the claims and says that she was there when Porsha stuck her tongue down Kandi’s throat!

Just for the record, I think this ‘lezz-bun’ story is going way overboard but so is the season. One thing’s for sure… Frick & Frack are both 2 liars in a pod!

The couple that “fakes” together makes “cake” togther…

While it’s clear that Sheree and Bob Whitfield are NOT an item, they are clearly a team (of sorts).

This week the ‘couple’ shares a workout where Sheree seems a bit squeamish about even touching her former husband. The body language seems a bit tense but Sheree sticks with the script and invites her ex to go on RHOA’s annual ‘couples’ trip again… as a ‘couple’.

[Sidebar: And to think… Sheree called out Kenya for having ‘fake’ relationships just the other day (click HERE if you missed that), but I digress.]

Of course Bob agrees… who would turn down a free trip?

But there’s a catch. Sheree insists that Bob will have his own room, just like last time in Jamaica.

*sigh* Nothing to see here folks. Moving on.

Cynthia & Peter: Happily NOT Divorced…

I’ve been telling you guys for months that Cynthia & Peter’s ‘divorce’ wasn’t happening. In fact, nothing has EVER been filed to suggest that they are even in the process of dissolving their marriage.

That being said, Peter joins the group to Maui under the guise of being invited as Todd’s guest.

Oddly enough, Cynthia is totally agreeable to her ex tagging along with her group of friends on their ‘couples’ trip even though they are going through a fake divorce.

I find the parallel between Sheree’s fake relationship and Cynthia’s fake divorce entertaining. One couple pretending to be reconciling while another is pretending to break up? This is too murch… *Aunt Bertha Voice*

Porsha and Drugs? Sounds about right…

There have been tons of rumors about Porsha getting high when she’s out in these Atlanta streets, so it was no surprise to me when drugs were put into the equation with the ‘lezz-bun’ rumors.

What WAS a surprise though, was the fact that Porsha chose to imply that KANDI tried to drug her when it’s a well known fact that Kandi doesn’t do much of anything in the club besides drink water!

That being said, Porsha has now earned a gold star as a liar right alongside her BFF, Phaedra Parks (who notoriously lied about her divorce from Apollo (click HERE if you missed that), but I digress.

When a druggie is pushed in a corner, you never know WHAT they may do or say… (trust me, I’ve learned this first hand).

Porsha even admits that she was so ‘wasted’ on the night in question that Kandi’s accusation that she wanted to ‘eat me til I cum’ statement was true.

Sadly, some people will say ANYTHING to keep their image intact. They will lie without a second thought just to make themselves look better. Porsha is clearly one of those people.

Kandi Koated Receipts!

I’ve got text messages that go back as far as the first iPhone (yeah, I’m petty like that), so I totally feel where Kandi was coming from when she brought out those receipts during the group dinner in Maui!

As you know, Kandi adamantly denied Porsha’s claims that she and Todd tried to ‘drug’ her and take her to a sex dungeon and at the dinner in Maui, Kandi pulled out the receipts – literally!

Kandi passed out screenshots of a text conversation between her and Porsha for each member of the group to read. The text seem to prove that Porsha was definitely not in fear of being sexually assaulted and she even went so far as to say that she would deny anything happened if confronted on camera.

I don’t think anyone was ready for it and the shock and awe at the table seemed to be the most genuine reactions yet!

Needless to say, Kandi won this battle but the war is still ongoing between she and Porsha as we got a ‘to be continued’ just as Kandi was about to explode!

What are your thoughts on this week’s episode?