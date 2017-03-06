What is old is new again as Nicki Minaj paid homage to Lil Kim‘s iconic breast baring look recently during Paris Fashion Week.

While the world anxiously awaits Nicki’s response to Remy Ma, it seems she has chosen to respond to just about everyone BUT Remy.

That being said, Nicki hit the ‘gram to offer insight on where her look actually originated…

Nicki Minaj hit the streets of Paris this past weekend in ‘all designer everyting’…Top: Mugler; Shorts: Givenchy; Shoes: Alexandre Vauthier; Pasties: Agent Provocateur; Rings: Pristine; Shades: Veronique Leroy.

Nicki’s attire drew immediate comparisons to Lil Kim’s controversial 2006 MTV Awards outfit.

While the rotting one-sided rap beef between Nicki & Remy Ma that has everyone on pins & needles, Nicki remains unbothered and busy.

But the popular rap artist made time out of her busy schedule to address all of the controversy surrounding her choice of attire and apparently Lil Kim wasn’t her inspiration… Picasso was!

Meanwhile, Nicki has yet to respond to Remy Ma but Lil Kim has declared it ‘Lil Kim Season’…

What are your thoughts on the latest Nicki Minaj/Lil Kim comparisons?

Did Nicki attempt to jack Lil Kim’s fashion swag or nah?