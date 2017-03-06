Fantasia Barrino has been injured and has reportedly been hospitalized after a bizarre accident.

While specific details are unknown at this time, the Grammy Award-winning singer suffered second degree burns and is currently recovering from her injuries and has postponed at least one of her tour dates.

Details below…

Fantasia posed for the photo above after performing in Atlanta a few days ago, but it seems a freak accident has caused the cancellation of one of her concert dates.

Tasia posted the following to social media after she was forced to postpone a show in Memphis, Tenn. yesterday (March 5) due to a medical emergency.

After receiving a bit of backlash for the vague notice, the 32-year-old singer’s husband, Kendall Taylor hit social media with the explanation that Fantasia had suffered second-degree burns.

Taylor posted the photo above of his wife’s bandaged arm and asked for prayers as he announced Fantasia’s show in Memphis would have to be postponed due to her accident, stating:

Speaking on behalf of my wife: “She walks as a powerful force in the earth. Impacting everything she touches and encounters. I love her determination and sheer will power to not accept defeat on any level. She complains little, but so sacrifices much! But there are times when our Father intentionally slows us down to reflect and hear from Him. My Wife experienced an accident today causing 2nd degree burns on her arm. She’s steady asking the Doc “Can I perform tonight?” But we must be wise and realize this isn’t a race, but rather a marathon. So Memphis, our team is already working to create a means that she can redeem this time with you. She had something truly special planned for tonight. So please, keep my Queen lifted in prayer, asking our God to heal her rapidly with no last negative affects. Rock Soul won’t be denied, this is simply a delay that will prove to be necessary for what’s to come. We love you all and thank you for your understanding and support! #WeaponsMayForm#NoneShallPropser

On a related note, just one day before Fantasia’s injuries were announced, her husband, Kendall was also in the hospital for an undisclosed ailment. Fantasia posted the photo below as she rushed to his side after her Atlanta concert.

Sending prayers up for the couple and wishing them both a speedy recovery.

PHOTOS: Instagram