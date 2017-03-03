RHOA Sheree Whitfield Discusses Book + Shades Kenya Moore’s Fake Relationships on Ryan Cameron Morning Show… (FULL VIDEO)

Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta appeared on V-103’s “Ryan Cameron Morning show w/Wanda Smith” yesterday where she discussed her new book and more.

Whitfield is clearly on a mission to reclaim her throne as most unlikable ‘housewife,’ a title previously held strong by Kenya Moore prior to Sheree’s return, and managed to throw a few digs by mentioning her neighbor/castmate’s addiction to creating fake boyfriends each season.

We came on the show being 100% authentic. We didn’t know any other way. We didn’t know we could fake boyfriends and things like that. This was our real life. The good the bad and the ugly. It’s totally different now. It’s a job for most people.

Check out the full video of Sheree’s interview below…



VIDEO: Sheree Whitfield on Ryan Cameron Morning Show

For the record, Sheree appeared on the station to pitch her poorly selling ‘reality show’ book, ‘Wives, Fiancee’s and Sidechicks of Atlanta” and revealed one of the characters has a lot of life experiences similar to her own.

Sheree also reads an excerpt which nearly earned the radio station a fine for the extensive profane language!

In addition to the Kenya shade, Sheree addressed her latest online drama where she was kicked off of a Delta flight.

For those of you who missed it, apparently Sheree was flying on a buddy pass and got bumped from the flight. When she hit the tweets to complain, she got shaded by a competing airline.

Whitfield also touched on Porsha and Kandi’s lezz-bun drama, stating:

Why didn’t y’all do it on housewives that would have REALLY gave us good ratings. Why didn’t y’all do it on TV?

I’m no body language expert but it seems that Ryan and Wanda were both a bit leary about this interview.

It was nice of V-103 to allow Sheree to appear though. It’s not like she’s getting too many other offers.

What are your thoughts on Sheree’s latest interview?