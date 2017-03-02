Kandi Burruss and Monica Brown were picture perfect as they posed court side during the Atlanta Hawks game last night (March 1, 2017).

The Hawks played host to the Dallas Mavericks at Philips Arena in Atlanta and added a win to their stats with a 100 to 95 victory.

Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, Monica Brown and her adorable kids were among those who were captured court side during the home team’s winning game.

Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger poses with Kandi & Todd Tucker…

Monica poses with Harry the Hawk and her adorable kids Laiyah (who seemed a bit camera shy), , Lil Rocko, Romelo…

Monica and her gang courtside…

Kandi & Monica share a moment…

Monica (and Laiyah) pose with fans…

Monica always rep’s the home team!

(Luv the blond hair Mo!)

Photos: Prince Williams (ATLPics)