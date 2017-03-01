Everybody’s favorite BFF, Shekinah Jo Anderson is playing co-host on ‘The Real’ this week and she’s sharing a lot of personal information.

The popular Atlanta hairstylist/TV personality, best known for her antics with BFF Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, stepped out on her own as she joined the outspoken women on the popular daytime talk show.

It’s never been a secret that Shekinah has a great relationship with Atlanta plastic surgeon, Dr. J. Curves and she even went through her a few procedures during her stint on ‘Family Hustle’….

Anderson discussed her various plastic surgery procedures with the ladies on ‘The Real’ and even revealed that she’s recently gone under the knife a THIRD time!

Watch full video of Shekinah’s statements below…

Shekinah shares details about how she keeps her body in shape without hitting the gym.

In the video below, the popular reality star admits that she had her first plastic surgery procedure about 4 years ago, but she’s recently returned for more work.



VIDEO: Shekinah Talks Plastic Surgery on The Real – 2017

Shekinah says her first experience was a fat transfer procedure where she had fat removed from her stomach and placed into her butt.

In a moment of honesty, Shekinah admits that she’s ‘lazy’ and that she’s gone back several times for lipo procedures.

When you have lipo and don’t eat right fat come back in your chin and your elbows. It goes other places when you don’t follow your diet and do what you’re supposed to do.

As for her critics, Shekinah says that she loves herself regardless but feels that “if women wanna make themselves better than go do it! You only got one life to live!”

At least she’s honest about it. So many other ‘celebs’ in Atlanta try to pretend that they were ‘born’ with their perfect ASSSSets.

Shekinah will be appearing on ‘The Real’ all this week. Check your local listings for showtimes.

What do you think of Shekinah Jo’s ‘True Confession’ about her plastic surgery?