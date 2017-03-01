T.I. & Tiny’s Divorce Drama Won’t Stop ‘Family Hustle’ Reality Show… (VIDEO)

The couple that ‘hustles’ together, stays together so don’t count T.I. and Tiny out yet!

The hot celebrity couple may be going through a divorce (click HERE if you missed that) but that’s certainly not stopping them from making money together!

[READ: Tiny Reveals She’s Having 2nd Thoughts About Divorcing T.I…. (VIDEO)]

In light of the divorce filing, many assumed that the cute couple would lose their VH1 family oriented reality show, Family Hustle.

Nope! Think again!

Details below…

T.I. and Tiny’s reality show was on the brink of being cancelled and many fans of the show noticed that over the past few seasons, the pair rarely filmed at the same time.

It’s not surprising because they have been living separately for quite some time now.

[PHOTOS: Tiny Purchases Huge Home in South Atlanta… ALONE! ]

Go back and watch a few shows from last season and you’ll notice that T.I. would film scenes with the kids and Tiny would film as scenes with the kids, but they would rarely be filmed together.

That being said, now their divorce has given the show new life!

We all know how VH1 loves drama, well according to TMZ it’s T.I. and Tiny’s pending divorce that earned them a 6th season of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle”.

Sources close to “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” tell us VH1 is bringing the series back for a sixth season that will focus on the estranged couple’s efforts to co-parent in the aftermath of Tiny filing for divorce. We’re told the network met with producers about canceling the show, even though Tip and Tiny wanted to keep cameras rolling. Producers convinced VH1 execs the relationship drama could bring in a huge audience, and boom — the show was saved. While they shot most of season 5 separately, our sources say they’ll be together more often next season. We’re told things are still strained for sure, but Tiny’s in no rush to finalize a divorce. Tip said as much Tuesday when he slipped about where he was on Feb. 14.



VIDEO: T.I. Confirms He Spent Valentine’s Day With Tiny

What do you think about T.I. And Tiny incorporating their divorce into “Family Hustle”?

Smart move? or Bad Decision?