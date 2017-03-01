As reported earlier, all is well between Xscape band mates Kandi Burruss and Tamika Scott and now that the ‘beef’ has been sqaushed, the group can finally move forward peacefully.

The two even shared a few harmonious notes behind the scenes of their big announcement.

[READ: All Members of 90’s Group Xscape Make Amends on The Big Tigger Show… (FULL VIDEO)]

While all members are clearly in agreement about the reunion, it seems Kandi and Tamika were the only ones prepared to offer an impromptu performance as they sang along to the Xscape hit, ‘Who Can I Run To?”… while fellow group member Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris begged them to stop.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in 'Open Posts' so enter at your own risk.]



VIDEO: Kandi & Tamika Scott Sing “Who Can I Run To?” During Xscape Interview – 2017

What did you think of Kandi & Tamika’s impromptu performance?

I think the ladies sounded great but it seems Tiny thinks they all need a bit more practice before picking up where they left off.