Off the Market: Tyrese Marries His #BlackQueen… (PHOTOS)

NEWSFLASH! Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson recently announced that he’s finally tied the knot… again.

After years of being criticized for speaking ill of Black women, it seems the singer/actor has finally decided to lock one down.

Gibson, 38, married his Black Queen on Valentine’s day 2017 and recently hit Facebook and Instagram with a heartfelt status update:

More photos of Tyrese and his Nubian princess below…

Tyrese hasn’t revealed much information about the identity of his Black queen but he did offer a long caption expressing pride in his Black queen and how he married her to be an example to his young daughter.

So many people give a lot of power to “The Ring” as a man I had to wait till I truly truly felt like my WORDS and my FEET would walk in the same direction as my HEART…. Not to worry I won’t be updating you guys on every detail and every aspect of our life….. We tried to keep this all a secret and it somehow got out there so we just wanted to share the blessed news ourselves……. Our way…. during our pre-martial session Pastor Creflo Dollar said “Don’t make the mistake that others make thinking #so much about the future that you lose focus of the gift of the present, be patient and present in love…. You and your wife should stand on each side of your empty canvas of love and paint the picture along the way…… #Amen The future isn’t always promised but what’s certain is we’re all capable of making a commitment to wake up everyday and love someone the best way you can… It’s quite simple………. it’s #GrownManSeason we feel the purity of Gods presence all over this union He’s walking with us so no weapons formed- this will last….. We’re so grateful and humbled by your outpouring of love! We appreciate all of the prayers and well wishes…. Life’s a trip…. Cause sometimes when you pray you get #exactly what your heart desires…….. I got #MyBlackQueen I didn’t just marry her I married my daughters new example…… Grace, elegance, college educated with multiple degrees, kind, classy, sophisticated, – We are all flawed, sinners and have made mistakes but I hope you decide to keep loving, keep the faith and God will to send you what’s yours…. #Amen

Congrats to Tyrese and his Black Queen!

