It’s Official! #RHOA Kandi Burruss & Xscape Reunite on The Big Tigger Show… [FULL VIDEO]

Atlanta was in a tizzy yesterday as Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her former fellow band mates made a special announcement… Xscape is reuniting!

[FLASHBACK: Xscape Featured on TVOne’s “Unsung” + Kandi & Tiny Share Thoughts… (FULL VIDEO)]

The girl group has a long detailed history and there was a lot of grudges between them but now, after nearly 20 years they’ve decided to make amends.

All four original members of Xscape (Kandi Burruss, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris and LaTocha & Tamika Scott) shared the good news in an exclusive interview with V-103’s Big Tigger yesterday.

Details + watch full interview below…

It’s been almost 20 years since Xscape’s last album but it’s never too late for a come back!

As you know, Kandi Burruss was the major deterrent to the groups reunion as she often stated that she would NEVER reunite with Xscape after rumors and hard feelings broke up the former girl group.

[READ: Kandi Burruss Just Says ‘NO’ to Xscape Reunion on WWHL… (VIDEO)]

The real ‘housewife’ had softened her stance a few years back and stated in our one on one interview in 2015 that she didn’t want to ruin their pristine musical legacy with a come back album but was open to touring and performing.

I’m more open to performing together because as far as like, recording together… a lot of those groups come together and it doesn’t sell the same way. We had multiple platinum albums. We never had a flop album as a group, so I would hate to mess that up by tryna make a comeback and it doesn’t do the same… why mess up the legacy? (read more)

Well, things have definitely changed and the group is back!

VIDEO: Kandi & Xscape Reunite on Big Tigger Show – V-103

Is this really happening? Is Xscape REALLY reuniting?? Kandi Burruss, Tiny, Tamika AND Latocha Scott!? I know you’re all wondering how we made this happen, which is why you should tune in and watch as they bring their legacy back to life!

In the interview above, Kandi, Tiny and Tamika all appear in the studio with Big Tigger while LaTocha phoned in for the good news from Vegas.

The ladies discussed the issues that had been plaguing them for so long and publicly apologized to each other for years worth of dissension.

Now they can get back to the business of making music… and money!

What do you think about news of Xscape’s reunion?