Great things take time and effort and rapper 2 Chainz is putting his all into his Atlanta restaurant.

You may have read by now that Escobar Lounge & Tapas, which opened December 2016, fell flat during it’s first health inspection, scoring a “U” for ‘unsatisfatory’ with a score of 56 (click HERE if you missed that).

Well now, after a major management overhaul, the Peter Street eatery has rebounded with an almost perfect score!

Details below…

2 chainz proudly displayed the high score above via his instagram a few hours ago and says he’s dedicated to making the establishment work.

Major props to 2 Chainz for getting his business in order!

What do you think of this good news?