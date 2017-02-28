Mariah Huq Addresses ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 4 Reunion Show Shade… (VIDEO) #Married2Med

The Married to medicine reunion may be over but the ‘real life’ drama continues!

Mariah Huq of M2M is on a mission to get her point across after being dragged throughout the season by the cast she put together.

As previously stated, I chose not to watch during the season, but got everything I needed from the reunion.

[READ: Recap + Full Video: Married to Medicine Season 4 Reunion (Part 1) and (Part 2)]

Fortunately, there’s always an online friend willing to keep me in the loop… BravoATLWives recently notified me about Mariah’s online roast fest via DM, stating…

Happy new years sis, look I saw on ur site u were out of tune with the #married2med drama; well, Mariah has now used “live” as her personal tool of promotion to bait the fans into her side. I find it interesting because whenever she does it with her fam (mom/sis/hubby) one of them “slips” up and have to be muzzled for saying “something they shouldnt have.”

[Sidebar: Momma Lucy was NOT having it for y’all coming for her daughter!]

VIDEO: Mariah & Momma Lucy Go In On Heavenly & Jackie on FB Live After Married to Medicine Reunion Part 2

During the first 5 minutes, Mariah appears with her daughter, but afterwards, she dismisses her so that she can REALLY get to business.

The live one she did for part 2 of the reunion, she decided to add in her mom (who was noticeably absent from the reunion, but still was mentioned mostly through both parts) and sis- [now she was more muzzled on this she just brought her two dogs to the fight, lucy and lake, and ‘UNLEASHED’ them & dey did the barking…..] HOWEVER someone brought up a comment on twitter that Heavenley made and said that Mariah was ‘stupid’ for selling the rights to the show, and mariah started spillin tea basically saying she was the one that “put her on ” and spilled tea on how desperate Heavenley was to get put on thats at around 33:00

Mariah and her family manage to spill a boatload of tea during the live video but if you choose not to sit through the entire 40+ minute chat fest, here are a few timestamps for your reference:

5:47 Lake & Mariah address Dr Heavenly talking about Momma Lucy

6:25 Mariah talks about Dr. Jackie not acknowledging her step-daughter and she also shares how the reunion show cut out much of their argument (click HERE to see the uncut footage).

7:54 Momma Lucy addresses Dr. Jackie for calling Mariah “unintelligent” then she goes in on Dr. Heavenly for her ‘Yo Momma’ comment, stating that she wasn’t raised properly.

10:45 Mariah answers viewers questions about Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Jackie and how they insulted her at the reunion.

14:20 Momma Lucy goes off about the other cast members and says they are all “gang banging” Mariah.

17:30 Mariah explains when she hit below the belt with Quad.

20:00 Mariah and her sister Lake talk about Dr Jackie playing the male role in her household and share their thoughts about how all of the men on the show are good husbands.

23:00 Momma Lucy, Lake & Mariah talk about Dr Heavenly calling Momma Lucy names at the reunion

26:00 Lake calls Lisa Nicole lame

28:51 Lake calls Toya messy and a “dufus on tv”

31:00 Mariah talks about her real life “storylines” that the show didn’t show, like her looking for a surrogate, Momma Lucy having a stroke, Lake almost dying and Mariah’s dad dying

32:30 Mariah addresses Heavenly’s statements that Mariah sold the show and says Heavenly had to lose weight for Bravo to put her on the show because she wasn’t “snatched” the first season.

36:00 Mariah talks about not being in the opening credits and her sister Lake breaks down the ratings with and without Mariah on the show.

Shout out again to BravoATLWives for the tip!

What are your thoughts on Mariah and her Fam’s live roast session?