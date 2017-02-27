WTF?!? Kordell Stewert Wants $4.5 Million From Andrew Caldwell For ‘Defamatory’ Gay Allegations…

Newsflash! The legal drama between Kordell Stewart and Andrew ‘Mr. Delivert’ Caldwell is still ongoing.

The retired NFL QB, recently secured a default judgement against Caldwell, when he sued the viral video star for defamation after Caldwell claimed they’d been involved in a homosexual relationship.

Stewart is now reportedly back on the warpath and has put a solid number to the amount of damages he’s seeking and it’s reportedly around $4.5 MILLION!

Kordell is on the warpath and is reported demanding a whopping $4.5 million in damages from Andrew Caldwell, after the internet star ruined his reputation by insinuating that he’s gay.

The DailyMail reports:

He explains the allegations of ‘homosexual relations’ were made when he was married to Williams and were made in an attempt to harm his marriage. He also claims that his then 9-year-old son, Syre, was bullied because of the rumors. But this is not the first time Stewart has been forced to defend his sexuality. In 2013, he was moved to deny he was gay after Williams hinted that his sexuality may have been a factor in their split.

For the record, Stewart faced homosexual allegations WAYYYYY before 2013, in fact he has been plagued with the chatter since his football days in Pittsburgh. I even reported about back in 2012 when Kordell and Porsha first hit the RHOA scene.

Kordell’s legal statement seems to imply that it’s all Andrew’s fault that people think he’s fruity even though Andrew wasn’t the first to say it.

I find it odd that Kordell didn’t seek any monetary damages from his ex-wife, who often insinuated during the popular reality show that he took it up the butt, but I digress.

While I totally understand how someone telling lies could be damaging to your reputation, Kordell seems to imply that being ‘gay’ is a deterrent and has blocked him from making an income.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see how Kordell will recover $4.5 million from the internet star, who has been rumored to be working in fast foods.

Maybe, I’ll reach out to Andrew to see if he wants to speak about it. Stay tuned…

