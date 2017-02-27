Remember Rachel Dolezal, The White Woman Who Claimed to Be Black? She’s Now Jobless, On Food Stamps & Nearly Homeless…

Remember Rachel Dolezal?

How could we forget the former NAACP leader from Spokane, Wash., who resigned after it came to light that she was falsely presenting herself as Black, when in fact, she was 100% Caucasian?

Well, Dolezal is in the news again and oddly enough, now that’s she’s living as a White woman, she’s claiming to be poor and on food stamps.

VIDEO: Flashback Raw Footage of Rachel Dolezal ‘Outed’ As White Woman

Two years ago, Dolezal was a respected Black rights activist and teacher. Then she was exposed as a White woman who had deceived almost everyone she knew.

Now she’s reportedly jobless, receiving public assistance and may soon be homeless.

The 39-year-old was swept into the national spotlight in 2015 after her parents, who are white, stepped forward and confirmed that Dolezal had been living a lie (click HERE if you missed that).

While the NAACP stressed that its organization includes white leaders, critics slammed Dolezal for presenting herself as black when she was actually white.

African American commentators called her a “blackface”, guilty of the worst extremes of cultural appropriation. They referred to Dolezal as “mentally ill”, and accused her of cheating Black people out of positions that were rightfully theirs.

Never forget how ‘The Real’ host Loni love got Dolezal all the way together during their 2015 interview when Rachel quoted activist Dick Gregory, stating “White isn’t a race, it’s a state of mind.”

Love exploded and set her straight with the following comment:

“No, let me tell you something. I’m black. I can’t be you, I can’t reverse myself. That’s the difference.”

Rachel, who has written a memoir that nobody cares about, titled ‘In Full Color’, says she now understands why people were so upset:

“This is obviously an issue a lot of people want to say things about. And it needs to be talked about, so it’s kind of helpful to create a punching bag. There’s nobody saying, ‘Well, that’s racist if you say that about Rachel’, or ‘That’s sexist if you say that about Rachel.’ There’s no protected class for me. I’m this generic, ambiguous scapegoat for white people to call me a race traitor and take out their hostility on. And I’m a target for anger and pain about white people from the black community. It’s like I am the worst of all these worlds.”

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Dolezal says that she is basically an outcast and that no one will help her.

Right now the only place that I feel understood and completely accepted is with my kids and my sister.

The Guardian reports that today Dolezal is jobless, feeding her family with food stamps, and depends on the kindness of friends and family to survive. She also states that she’s applied for at least 100 jobs, and that no one will hire her.

A friend helped her pay this month’s rent; next month she expects to be homeless. She has applied for more than 100 jobs, but no one will hire her, not even to stack supermarket shelves. She applied for a position at the university where she used to teach, and says she was interviewed by former colleagues who pretended to have no recollection of having met her. The only work she has been offered is reality TV, and porn. She has changed her name on all her legal documents, but is still recognised wherever she goes. People point at her and laugh.

Reality tv? Porn? At least she has options.

I’m not really feeling sorry for Ms. Dolezal at all. She lived her life as a fraud and normally when things like this happen you have to rebuild. She’s in a place now where she has to live in her truth (as Iyanla would say), accept responsibility for the lies that she told and move on.

I’m sure it was a hard fall from grace, but she’s a White woman now. She’ll recover.

