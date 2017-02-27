Trey Songz was spotted in Atlanta a few days ago as he played host to The Gold Room’s weekly Friday Night event (February 24, 2017).

But just hours before Trey was spotted living la vida loca in the popular Atlanta club, he was dragged into the rap beef that popped up between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma.

Details below…

You may have heard by now that Remy Ma totally bodied Nicki Minaj on a new diss track called “shETHER,” if not, you’ve missed a lot…



VIDEO: Remy Ma – #SHETher Nicki Minaj Diss Track Lyrics

Remy Ma’s diss track is apparently the result of months (or perhaps even years) of tension building between the two female MCs, and now Trey Songz has been caught up in the crossfire!

Remy mentions Trey in the track when raps to Nicki, “Only time you touched a trigga is when you fucked Trey Songz.”

To which, Trey responded online with the following tweet:

Nicki was not feeling her ‘friends’ involvement in her embarrassing rap beef saga, so she hit the tweets to respond to Trey with the following:

That sparked the following exchange from Trey…

Nicki clapped back again…

And since 3rd time’s the charm, Trey killed it with…

OUCH!! Needless to say, Nicki deleted all of her tweets to Trey and hasn’t addressed any further tweets about the matter.

For the record, here’s the video response that Trey posted in his IG stories after hearing Remy Ma’s diss track. I guess Nicki didn’t see this before hitting the tweets…



VIDEO: Trey Songz Responds to Nicki Minaj/Remy Ma shETHER beef

What do you think of Trey & Nicki’s twitter exchange?

More photos of Trey Songz as he partied it up after the ‘twitter beef’ below…

Photos: Prince Williams (ATLPics)